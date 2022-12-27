Pakistan all-rounder Agha Salman has reached his maiden Test hundred in PAK vs NZ 1st Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. Salman came to bat after the dismissal of Sarafraz Ahmed, yesterday just ahead of the stumps. Although he lost his captain after the restart, Salman continued to attack New Zealand bowlers. With Salman's century, Pakistan's score has crossed the 400 mark. Pakistan will be fairly happy with their first innings total. Babar Azam Becomes the Leading Run Scorer in Tests in 2022, Achieves Feat During PAK vs NZ 1st Test.

