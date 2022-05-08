As per reports, one of the net bowlers of Delhi Capitals has tested positive for COVID-19. The bowler has been isolated as of now. Delhi Capitals was earlier hit by COVID-19 as well. The Rishabh Pant-led side takes on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight.

