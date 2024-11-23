India managed to bundle out Australia for 104 after Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood's 112-ball last-wicket stand frustrated Jasprit Bumrah and Co on Day 2 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which induced a reaction from Sanjana Ganesan and Anushka Sharma, who were seated in the Optus Stadium stand. Both Sanjana and Anushka could be seen cheering and applauding Team India members off the field. Anushka Sharma Spotted in Stands of Optus Stadium in Perth, Cheers for Husband Virat Kohli and Team India During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 2 (See Pic).

Anushka Sharma And Sanjana Ganesan Reaction Goes Viral

