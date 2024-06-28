England all-rounder and Test captain Ben Stokes shared his views about the English team's loss in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 against India. Speaking to Sky Sports, Stokes stated that he was devastated for Jos Buttler and the head coach Matthew Mott after watching the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match. Stokes also praised the performance of Indian cricket team and stated that they deserve credit for how they played the big game. IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final Venue: Average Score, Toss Factor, Pitch Conditions and All You Need to Know About Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Ben Stokes Shares Views on England's Loss in T20WC 2024 Semis

"Devastated for Jos" 😕 Ben Stokes reacts to the England's T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to India 💭 pic.twitter.com/zMF5cF57qM — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 28, 2024

