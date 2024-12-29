The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 fourth Test match at the Melbourne Cricket ground saw an exciting day of cricket with Indian bowlers prevailing and Australian batters counter-punching. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was spotted fuming at one point on his bowlers and fielders and they were not being able to back Jasprit Bumrah and dropped three catches as well. The West Australian Newspaper, who previously took a dig at Virat Kohli with a cheeky back page image, does this now for Rohit Sharma, calling him a 'Captain Cry Baby'. Australia ended the day with a lead of 333 runs with still a wicket in hand. 'Clown Kohli' Australian Newspaper Targets Virat Kohli With a Cheeky Back Page Image After His Shoulder Charge on 19-Year-Old Sam Konstas During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

Australian Newspaper Targets Rohit Sharma With a Cheeky Back Page Image

The back page of tomorrow's The West Australian. pic.twitter.com/Qomh2WhlST — The West Sport (@TheWestSport) December 29, 2024

