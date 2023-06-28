Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are undoubtedly two of the biggest legends of the game of cricket and on Wednesday, the Master Blaster took to social media to share pictures of him 'bumping into' the West Indies great. Taking to social media, Sachin wrote, "Casually bumped into another keen golfer today!" as he and Lara were seen taking a walk down the streets of London. Both apparently seem to be fond of playing golf, with Sachin calling Lara 'another keen golfer.' ‘Family Fun..’ Sachin Tendulkar Visits Masai Mara in Kenya, Shares Pictures of Enjoying Jungle Safari with Wife Anjali and Daughter Sara.

Sachin Tendulkar Meets Brian Lara

Casually bumped into another keen golfer today! 😂😂 @BrianLara pic.twitter.com/uA38X0kIkj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 28, 2023

