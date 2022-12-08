Sri Lankan allrounder Chamika Karunaratne hasn't been going through his best of times. After getting suspended from the Sri Lanka national team for disciplinary issues, this time he gets a rough injury while playing in the Lanka Premier League. While playing for the Kandy Falcons against the Galle Gladiators, Chamika tries to take a high catch. While he completes the catch, the ball bounces off his face making him lose a few of his front teeth. Gunshots Heard in Multan Near England Team Hotel Ahead of 2nd Test Against Pakistan

Chamika Karunaratne Loses teeth While Taking A Catch in LPL

Chamika Karunaratne lost 3-4 teeth while taking this catch. pic.twitter.com/cvB44921yZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2022

