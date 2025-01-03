A video was posted by the Australian Women's Cricket Team 'X' (formerly Twitter) where star cricketers Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy were involved in a Q&A session about their life as a married couple. Healy and Starc's romance blossomed at the young age of 9. After years of dating together, the couple got engaged in 2015. In April 2016, Starc and Healy tied the knot, embracing their love beyond the boundaries of cricket fields. Both Australian cricketers have often been seen in stands supporting each other during cricket matches. Mitchell Starc Involved in Hilarious Banter With Wife Alyssa Healy During AUS-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy Shares Insights

How can you not love these two! 🥰 Mitch Starc and Alyssa Healy with some very wholesome insights into their life as a married couple pic.twitter.com/Pt3YjzZm1r — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 3, 2025

