A much-needed breakthrough for India late into the first session, just ahead of lunch as Shardul Thakur finally gets the much-prized wicket of David Warner. A majority of credit of the wicket will go to KS Bharat, who took a stunning catch diving to his right and the ball going away from him after Warner mistimed his pull but the joint effort of the two was enough to send him back to the dressing room before he could capitalize on the good start.

Watch KS Bharat's Brilliant Catch Off Shardul Thakur's Bowling

