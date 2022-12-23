David Wiese, former South African and current Namibian all-rounder, makes a return to IPL as he gets sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1 Crore. The all-rounder has shown his value with the bat and ball in the PSL as well as the T20 World Cup. With Andre Russell being injury prone, he will add an important cover. With the contract, he becomes the first Namibian to be sold in the IPL auction.

David Wiese Signs For KKR

Namibia's David Wiese is SOLD to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

David Wiese becomes the first Namibian cricketer sold in an IPL auction. (To KKR at 1 crore) — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)