India national cricket team's stunning performance in the final T20I of the five-match series against the England national cricket team helped to seal a 4-1 series win, with a superb 150-run victory in Mumbai. After the conclusion of the five-match T20I series, a special video was shared by the BCCI on their social handle. Fielding coach T. Dilip introduced the 'Impact Fielder of the Series' award. The prestigious medal was presented by the T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. The India T20I captain handed the medal to Dhruv Jurel for his impactful performance on the field. India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI 2025 vs England: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Nagpur.

Dhruv Jurel Wins 'Impact Fielder of Series' Medal

𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗧𝗦 | 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝟮𝟬𝗜 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 A dominating series win for #TeamIndia ✅ Who wins the Fielding Medal 🤔 Find Out 🎥 🔽#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBankhttps://t.co/jCJUF2NeFO — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)