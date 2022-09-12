Dinesh Karthik was indeed a happy man after he was picked in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, next month. The right-hander, who has rejuvenated his international career after playing well in a finisher's role in the IPL this year, was picked as the second wicketkeeper in the squad alongside Rishabh Pant. India Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Announced, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel Return; Ravindra Jadeja Out Due to Injury, Mohammed Shami Named in Reserves

Here's How DK Reacted after Being Named in India's T20 World Cup 2022 Squad:

Dreams do come true 💙 — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 12, 2022

