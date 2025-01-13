An absolute legend of the game, former England international James Anderson has extended his stay at Lancashire County Cricket Club (LCCC) for one year. Anderson, who debuted for Lancashire in 2001, will represent the club in the County Championship 2025-26 and T20 Blast 2025, having last played for the Red Rose in June 2024. James Anderson Shares Emotional Message, Thanks Everyone for His Memorable Farewell at Lords As He Retires From International Cricket (See Post).

James Anderson Extends Stay At Lancashire

His story continues... 🤩🐐 Lancashire Cricket is delighted to confirm that @jimmy9 has signed a one-year contract to continue his playing career. Jimmy will be available for the 2025 @CountyChamp and @VitalityBlast! 🌹 #RedRoseTogether — Lancashire Cricket Men (@lancscricket) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)