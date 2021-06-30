Faf du Plessis is currently recovering from a concussion and some memory loss is spending a lot of time with his family. Faf had injured his head during PSL 2020-21 season. He took to social media and shared pictures of himself with his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faf du plessis (@fafdup)

Tweet by Faf

Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love. ❤️ — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) June 13, 2021

