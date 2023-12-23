In a major blow for the Mumbai Indians, newly-appointed captain Hardik Pandya's participation in IPL 2024 is thrown into uncertainty with the all-rounder yet to recover from his injury. Pandya had injured his ankle during the ICC World Cup 2023 and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament. He missed India's next two assignments including the tour of South Africa and now, he is likely to miss IPL 2024. Not very long ago Mumbai Indians named him as the captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who had led the franchise to five IPL trophies in his 10-year-stay as skipper. Fans have reacted with funny memes and jokes with uncertainty around Pandya's participation in IPL 2024. New Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Likely to Miss IPL 2024 and Afghanistan T20 Series Due to Injury: Report.

Hardik Pandya : I’m doubtful for IPL 2024 due to injury Nita Ambani : pic.twitter.com/97fRKZ3tQj — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 23, 2023

Reaction of MI management after hearing news about Hardik Pandya is almost Ruled out from IPL 2024 due to Injury pic.twitter.com/tx7NzpOi0A — Gajender (@gajender00) December 23, 2023

Hardik Pandya may be ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injury... Rohit Sharma to MI leadership : pic.twitter.com/iKWQNIZPkB — Samarth (@sammy7997) December 23, 2023

Hardik Pandya may be ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injury.. Captain Rohit Sharma to MI fans : pic.twitter.com/mC0T3KeaTr — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) December 23, 2023

Hardik Pandya, May Miss IPL 2024 Due To Injury: NDTV Source Rohit fanspic.twitter.com/enXAKO61ij — human (@humanbeing1857) December 23, 2023

Hardik Pandya ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injury. Rohit shrma pic.twitter.com/0nHWwfiPLp — 𝑸𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒎 𝑯𝒖𝒔𝒂𝒊𝒏  (@qasim_says_) December 23, 2023

