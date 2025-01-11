Continuing his good from the BGT 2024-25, Steve Smith slammed a historic Big Bash League (BBL) century during the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 clash, registering his third hundred of the competition, which puts him level with Ben McDermott with most tons in league history (3). This is also Smith's fourth T20 hundred, where the unorthodox batter played classical and exquisite shots during his 58-ball century knock. Dan Christian Dismissed for a ‘Diamond Duck’ During Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024–25 Match (Watch Video).

Steve Smith Slams 3rd BBL Century

100 FOR STEVE SMITH! That's his third BBL hundred, and he's done this one off just 58 balls 👏 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/K6iqJ7HmYN — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2025

