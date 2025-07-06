India level the five-match Test series 1-1 after the second Test match at Edgbaston as they secure a 336-run victory over the hosts England after producing a sensational performance. India batted first in the game after losing the toss and riding on the batting performances of Shubman Gill, dominated in both innings with the bat. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep scalped six wickets hauls in alternate innings to finish the rest of the job. Jamie Smith and Harry Brook were the only ones from England side who could put up a resistance. This was India's first win at Edgbaston and after they achieved history fans took to social media to share funny memes. Mohammed Siraj Catch Video: Watch Indian Pacer Take Stunning Diving Grab to Dismiss Josh Tongue During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

'DSP Siraj Catching Balls'

DSP Siraj catching balls like he's catching thieves. pic.twitter.com/UJMhwRqAxx — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) July 6, 2025

DSP Siraj and Akash Deep

England : *Hum to 600 bhi bana lenge, humko kaun rokega* DSP Siraj and Akash Deep: pic.twitter.com/rP4KZglCYO — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) July 6, 2025

'DSP Siraj Fielding'

Ben Stokes When He's Out Plumb

Ben Stokes when he’s out plumb and the umpire raises his finger. pic.twitter.com/RwQAhC4SsE — Kanav Bali (@Concussion__Sub) July 6, 2025

'So Called Best All-Rounder'

So called the best all-rounder "Ben Stokes" 🤡 🍻 pic.twitter.com/P7y0Ne37XH — Homie (@homelander_yyy) July 6, 2025

'Ben Stokes Every Time He Gets Out'

Ben Stokes everytime he gets out. pic.twitter.com/KB6r2aS1Nu — . (@ABDszn17) July 6, 2025

'Ben Stokes'

Ball swings or spins by a millimetre. Ben Stokes: pic.twitter.com/i8owLxBCGJ — cricBC (@cricBC) July 6, 2025

