India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma lost his 14th consecutive toss in ODIs when he loss it ahead of the India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Four matches into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and Rohit is yet to win a toss in the tournament. Rohit has not called it right since ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal in 2023 and it is now an extremely big stretch without a toss win. Fans are now frustrated too and they took to social media to share funny memes on Rohit. India Lose 14th Consecutive Toss in ODIs, Rohit Sharma Equals Peter Borren in Unwanted Record During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

Rohit Sharma Lost 14th Consecutive Toss

Rohit Sharma lost his 14th consecutive tosspic.twitter.com/mFnpKqIVHj https://t.co/W7dN1oed42 — Ram (@Flick_of_wrists) March 4, 2025

Rohit Sharma Trying to Win Toss

Rohit Sharma trying to win toss in last 14 match pic.twitter.com/982uB6hf4C — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) March 4, 2025

'Ab Toss Ki Bhi Practice Karni Chahiye'

Rohit sharma ko batting ke saath saath ab toss ki bhi practice karni chahiye. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) March 4, 2025

Rohit Sharma At Toss

Rohit Sharma at toss pic.twitter.com/wFN5op5kPT — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 4, 2025

Rohit Sharma After Losing Toss

Rohit Sharma after losing toss for 15th time. pic.twitter.com/b619q3Rf8x — Chikoo 𝕏 (@tweeterrant) March 4, 2025

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma at the toss: pic.twitter.com/h7ibVvBdby — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 4, 2025

How is This Possible

The probability of losing 14 coin tosses consecutively is 0.000061035... how tf is this possible? #RohitSharma #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/0666dnSIQl — 𝙎𝙖𝙠𝙩𝙝𝙞 シ︎ (@SakthiSuriya_) March 4, 2025

'Wrong Answer, Rohit'

Maths Teacher: In a coin toss, what is the probability of a win? Rohit Sharma: Ma'am, 0% Maths Teacher: Wrong answer, Rohit Rohit Sharma: Ma'am... pic.twitter.com/zyyp5mafiZ — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) March 4, 2025

