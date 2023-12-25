Glenn Maxwell was at his hilarious best when he was mic'd up during the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match in the Big Bash League 2023-24 on December 23. The Melbourne Stars captain entertained the audience with some funny remarks on the proceedings of the match. In one such comment, he was seen lauding Marcus Stoinis for his fielding effort by saying, "Oh Stoiny that's beautiful. Such a beautiful man. Well done mate. Very good!" His hilarious on-field commentary left the commentators in splits as well! Glenn Maxwell Celebrates Christmas 2023 ’A Day Early’ With Son Logan Maverick Maxwell, Wife Vini Raman Shares Adorable Picture.

Watch Video:

Maxi Mic'd Up 🎤 The content you need this Christmas 😆 @Gmaxi_32 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/jsN5z8HGT3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)