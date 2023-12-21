After a long period of waiting, it has finally arrived for Sanju Samson. He scores his first ODI century and that too in the foreign conditions of South Africa in a series decider. After India slumped to early trouble, Sanju came in and played a responsible knock and took India to a solid position by scoring his maiden ODI century in just 110 deliveries. Yuzvendra Chahal Wishes 'Bhabhi' Ritika Sajdeh On Her 36th Birthday (See Instagram Story).

Sanju Samson Scores His Maiden ODI Century

𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐃 The wait is over! @IamSanjuSamson scores his first century for India and it has come off 110 balls in the decider at Paarl. 👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/nSIIL6gzER #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/DmOcsNiBwC — BCCI (@BCCI) December 21, 2023

