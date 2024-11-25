The South African pacer Geral Coetzee has been added to the Gujarat Titans squad for the IPL 2025 season. Titans secured the deal for the youngster in INR 2.4 crore. Coetzee was good at bowling quick deliveries and harming the opposition. This time around he will play in his second IPL season. The pacer will be keen on delivering for his new team the Gujarat Titans. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 10.75 Crore.

Gerald Coetzee in IPL 2025

