Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished his former India teammate Mohammad Kaif, who celebrated his 44th birthday on Sunday, December 1. Tendulkar uploaded a post on his social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) where he wished the former cricketer Mohammad Kaif. Both former Indian cricketers shared memorable moments in the field. Sachin and Kaif were also involved in India's historic win over the England national cricket team in the NatWest Series final at the iconic Lord's in July 2002. Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar In Most Fourth Innings Runs In Test History, Achieves Feat During NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024

Happy Birthday Kaifu!

Happy birthday Kaifu! Wishing you a day full of joy and a year filled with success and happiness. pic.twitter.com/UYwmY4VanX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 1, 2024

