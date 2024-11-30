Shikhar Dhawan was greeted with loud cheers from the fans as they chanted 'Gabbar' to welcome the former Indian cricketer in the Nepal Premier League 2024 on Saturday, November 30. The left-hander is one of the big names who would be featuring the inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League 2024 and a video has gone viral where he was seen waving at fans at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur which hosted the first match of the T20 tournament between Biratnagar Kings and Janakpur Bolts. Shikhar Dhawan will play for Karnali Yaks in the Nepal Premier League 2024. On Which Channel Nepal Premier League 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch T20 Cricket Tournament Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Shikhar Dhawan Greeted by Fans in Nepal Premier League 2024

SHIKHAR DHAWAN has arrived for the Nepal Premier League and he is under one of the best Associate crowd. @Fancricket12 pic.twitter.com/CQ1nNPl2ph — Sagar !! (@bandagopikauli) November 30, 2024

