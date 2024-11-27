After being picked by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 mega auction, Vijay Shankar showed why he was valued by the five-time champions as he smashed Hardik Pandya for three sixes in one over. As Hardik came on to attack Shankar with short balls, Shankar pulled him for a massive six, before hitting him for two more down the ground. Fans were amazed how effortlessly he took on one of the Team India stars and made the video viral on social media. Chennai Super Kings Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by CSK at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

Vijay Shankar Smashes Hardik Pandya For Three Sixes in One Over

