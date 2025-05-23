England piled on runs by the bucketful on Day 1, and will look to push Zimbabwe on Day 2 of the ongoing ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025. The ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 is being held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time on May 23. Sony Sports Network owns the right to ENG vs ZIM 2025, and will provide England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test Day 2 live telecast viewing option on Sony Ten 5 TV channels. Similarly, online streaming viewing options for the ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 will be provided by Sony Sports Network-owned SonyLIV app and website, which will need a subscription. ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 Day 1: Joe Root Fastest to 13,000 Runs; Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope Centuries Take England to 498/3 at Stumps.

England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test 2025 Day 2 Live

We finish Day 1 just shy of 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs 😍 A brilliant day with the bat 🏏 pic.twitter.com/gKX75CkM2r — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)