After clinching the first unofficial Test by seven wickets, hosts Pakistan A will clash against Sri Lanka A on November 18 in the second game of the two-match series. The PAK A vs SL A match will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and start at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A 2nd unofficial Test 2024 in India. Even, live viewing options for PAK A vs SL A 2nd unofficial Test are unavailable in India for live streaming. 'Teri T20 Vich Jagah Nahi Ban Rahi' Fans Taunt Babar Azam During AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Video Goes Viral.

PAK A vs SL A 2nd Official Test

Update on Pakistan Shaheens red-ball squad Details here ⤵️ https://t.co/3Y0LvgyJ3I — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)