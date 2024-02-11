After a magnificent series opener where Afghanistan pulled off a heist against Sri Lanka despite Pathum Nissanka's double hundred, the action between these two teams is set to resume in the 2nd ODI. The SL vs AFG 2nd ODI will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele and it started at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5 will provide live telecast of this contest. Fans can watch the SL vs AFG 2nd ODI on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans will also be able to watch the SL vs AFG 2nd ODI live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Sanath Jayasuriya Applauds As Pathum Nissanka Scores Historic ODI Double Hundred, Breaks His 24-Year-Old Record During SL vs AFG 1st ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

SL vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024 Live

#SLvAFG ODI action returns on Super Sunday🏏 Which side are you backing - 🇱🇰 or 🇦🇫? Stream the action-packed 2nd ODI on Feb 11 at 2:30 PM - LIVE on #SonyLIV 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FydaWSEv2K — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 11, 2024

