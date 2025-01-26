International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah arrived at Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the occasion of Republic Day 2025. Jay Shah was dressed in ethnic attire when he arrived at the airport on Sunday evening. After arriving in Ayodhya, Jay Shah offered prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple. Recently, Jay Shah was elected as a board member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Advisory Board. The ICC chairman is among the 13 founding members of the new World Cricket Connects Advisory Board, which will be headed by former Sri Lanka national cricket team captain and MCC president Kumar Sangakkara. Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is also among the 13 founding members. ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Former Cricketer Sourav Ganguly Join Newly Formed MCC’s World Cricket Connects Advisory Board.

Jay Shah Arrives at Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

#WATCH | Chairman - International Cricket Council (ICC), Jay Shah arrives at Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/pRGppHM2PJ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

Jay Shah Offers Prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple

#WATCH | Ayodhya: International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah offers prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple. pic.twitter.com/CmaW2urWTr — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

