India vs Australia funny memes started to do the rounds on social media after the India national cricket team suffered a 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the pink ball Test in Adelaide. Rohit Sharma and his team were outplayed completely in three days with Travis Head and Mitchell Starc being the star players for the visitors. With this win, Australia levelled the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 1-1 after losing the Perth Test. Funny memes on the India national cricket team's performance were shared by fans on social media following the defeat. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Australia Cricket Team Beats India by 10 Wickets To Level Series in Pink-Ball Test.

Indian Cricket Fans Right Now

'Absolute Pain'

Travis Head taking DSP Siraj's catch pic.twitter.com/0gDJPtPrCP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 8, 2024

Hilarious!

Me: Sunday ko aaram se Ind vs Aus dekhunga maza aa jayega Team India: pic.twitter.com/Mt8vBR3yrv — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 8, 2024

Funny

Another Hilarious Meme

