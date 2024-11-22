India and Australia had a pretty even day out at the Optus Stadium in Perth during IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India batted first after winning the toss but didn't have a very good outing on a spicy pitch. Only Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant could show some fight as they got bowled out for 150. Coming to bat, Australia didn't have a good time out themselves as Jasprit Bumrah rocked them by dismissing their top order. Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana also joined in and Australia ended the day on 67/7, still trailing by 83 runs in the first innings. Fans eager to enjoy the action-packed IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 1, will get the highlights video below. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Australia 67/7 at Stumps in Reply to India’s 150 on Day 1 of First Test.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 1 Highlights Video

