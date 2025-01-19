Defending ICC Women’s U19 World Cup champions – the India Women’s U19 side delivered a commanding performance against the West Indies Women’s U19 team. Winning the toss, the Indian side decided to bowl first and wrapped up the Windies side in just 44 runs. Bowlers Parunika Sisodia and Aayushi Shukla picked up three and two wickets respectively. Three run-outs rattled the Windies side. Chasing the 45-ru target, Sanika Chalke and G. Kamalini remained unbeaten to sail India to win. Snake Spotted On Field During ENG-W vs IRE-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match at Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Stops Play (Watch Video).

India Women’s U19 Defeat West Indies Women’s U19 Side by 9 Wickets in ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025

