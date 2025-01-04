The India national cricket team vs Australian national cricket team Test series, also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is getting feisty. With players showing aggression on the field, fans of both sides are also not holding back and taking every opportunity to taunt the opposition. They even target opposition team fans for that matter to show support to their favourite team. On one occasion Australian cricket fans were seen targeting Indian fans with ‘Where is your visa?’ remark’. The incident took place at MCG during the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test. Check out the video below. Indian Fan Removed From Stadium for Displaying Sandpaper During India vs Australia Adelaide Test, Video Emerges.

Australia Cricket Team Fans Chanting at India Cricket Team Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Back to the Bench (@backtothebenchtv)

