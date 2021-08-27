As the players get into the groove for the second leg of IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians shared Ishan Kishan's video where the youngster was taking fielding guidance from coach James Pamment in the training session. The coach talked about Ishan's accuracy with the stumps but said it's important to give him the required arm strength before the remaining matches begin in the UAE. Meanwhile, Ishan revealed that he is having a hard time as the ball hits too hard on his fingers but is glad that he's able to come back to his original form after having a bad shoulder.

Check Out Ishan Kishan's Video of Fielding Drills:

