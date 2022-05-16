Liam Livingstone spun a web around Delhi Capitals batters as he and the other Punjab Kings' bowlers restricted Delhi Capitals to 159/7. Livingstone got the big wickets of David Warner, Rishabh Pant and also Rovman Powell to put brakes on Delhi's batting. Mitchell Marsh batted well for a solid 63 off 48 deliveries but that was not enough for Delhi to post a challenging total on the board, especially after the start they got.

The target we've set for Punjab 👉 1⃣6⃣0⃣



We'll fight till this the end 👊#PBKSvDC— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 16, 2022

