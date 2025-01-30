Play his first-ever Test for Australia, Josh Inglis joined a rare breed of players, who have slammed a hundred on debut. Inglis registered his maiden Test ton in the ongoing SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 on Day 2, where the wicketkeeper batter reached the milestone on the 90th delivery of his innings, which also included ten fours and one six. Inglis is also the 21st Australian batter to slam a Test hundred on debut, with Charles Bannerman scoring the first in the Australia vs England 1877 Test at MCG. Usman Khawaja Becomes First Australian Cricketer To Hit 200 On Sri Lankan Soil, Slams Maiden Double Hundred During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

Josh Inglis Slams Maiden Test Hundred on Debut

It's a century on Test debut for Josh Inglis! From just 90 balls, with 10 fours and a six, Inglis is the first Australian to make a century on Test debut since Adam Voges in 2015 #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/yFCXF74UK9 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)