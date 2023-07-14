Karim Janat made a name for himself with a wonderful hat-trick in the last over of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I on July 14. The Afghanistan fast bowler dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed off consecutive balls, with the hosts needing two runs to win. On any other day, a hat-trick could have sealed a win for one's team, but Bangladesh eventually ended up winning the contest, with Shoriful Islam hitting a four. Karim Janat’s Hat-Trick Goes in Vain As Bangladesh Secure Nervy Two-Wicket Win Over Afghanistan in 1st T20I 2023, Lead Series 1–0.

Watch Karim Janat's Hat-Trick Here

This over had more drama than a daily soap 🎢 pic.twitter.com/jxM2zt1CfP — FanCode (@FanCode) July 14, 2023

