The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) took to social media and shared the video of their newest player joining the training session for the first time ahead of the IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians (MI). Keshav Maharaj was linked to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before joining RR for the IPL 2024 season. Maharaj can add significant width to the team as a left-arm spinner. RR secured him on his base price of INR 50 Lakhs. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: DC Move to Seventh Spot After Winning First Game of Season, KKR in Top Position.

Watch Here as Keshav Maharaj Joins Training Session

Keshav Maharaj’s first training session as a Royal… 🙏💗 pic.twitter.com/rSKk41MMSQ— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 31, 2024

