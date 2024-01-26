KL Rahul has completed 1000 runs in Test cricket at home. The elegant right-hander achieved this momentous feat on Day 2 of the India vs England 1st Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 26. Coming out to bat early on Day 2 after Yashasvi Jaiswal fell in the very first over, Rahul did get a reprieve when England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes failed to hold onto a ball that he edged. But since then, he has looked rock solid in defense and very fluent when it comes to hitting the big shots. He also scored his 15th Test fifty in what is his 50th Test match. Fan Wearing Virat Kohli Jersey Touches Rohit Sharma’s Feet After Invading Pitch During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

KL Rahul Completes 1000 Runs at Home in Tests

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)