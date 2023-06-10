Fans will not forget Harsha Bhogle's iconic commentary when Virat Kohli pumped Haris Rauf down the ground for a memorable six in the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup last year. Bhogle had exclaimed, 'Kohli goes down the ground..Kohli goes out of the ground..' while reacting to that shot and the same was reflected on a banner for the star India batter by the Bharat Army on Day 4 of the WTC 2023 final. The picture of this iconic banner has gone viral on social media. 'Marry Me Shubman' Fan's Poster for Shubman Gill During Day 3 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Goes Viral! (See Pic).

Special Banner for Virat Kohli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)