Kolkata Knight Riders' (208/8) journey in IPL 2022 comes to an end as they lose to Lucknow Super Giants (210/0) by 2 runs in their final fixture of the competition. Chasing 211 runs, KKR were under immense pressure and gave a good account of themselves but the target proved too much in the end. LSG have sealed their place in the final four with this win.

