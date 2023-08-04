B-Love Kandy will cross swords with Dambulla Aura in the 6th match of Lanka Premier League 2023 on Friday, August 4 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match will get underway at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). B-Love Kandy are yet to register a win in the 2023 season of the Lanka Premier League. They would look to get their act together in the upcoming clash against Dambulla. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament in India and thus, the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 3. Moroever, cricket fanatics in the country can also watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Matheesha Pathirana On Fire! Sri Lankan Fast Bowler Claims Three-Wicket Haul During Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy LPL 2023 Match (Watch Video)

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Live

A confident Dambulla are challenging B-Love Kandy in front of their home crowd. Be part of the action, support your boys. Be part of the action in Kandy. Get your tickets now! Book online via BookMyShow 👉 https://t.co/hlLQifv7Fj#LPL2023 #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/tRMe8vlleu — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)