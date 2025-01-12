A video has gone viral on social media, where former England cricketer Michael Vaughan donned the Australia Test cap 'Baggy Green' during the Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 match at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. The incident happened during the 10th over of the Renegades innings while chasing 166 runs. When the camera showed Vaughan, the former cricketer was seen donning the precious Baggy Green cap. Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist and other commentators also shared a light-hearted moment with Vaughan.`Glenn Maxwell Breaks Big Bash League Unofficial Record of Longest Six With A 122 M Maximum, Creates History During Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Michael Vaughan Wears Baggy Green

Things you don't expect to see:@MichaelVaughan in a Baggy Green! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/RP62oy3vun — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2025

