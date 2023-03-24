Mitchell Starc sported a UP Warriorz jersey to support his wife Alyssa Healy's side in their WPL 2023 eliminator against Mumbai Indians on Friday, March 24. The left-arm pace bowler, who recently starred in Australia's ODI series win over Australia, showed up at the Dr DY Patil Stadium Sports Academy in a UP Warriorz jersey to cheer the Healy-led side. The picture of him sitting in the stands during the match has gone viral. He earlier visited the UP Warriorz camp to celebrate Healy's birthday. David Warner's 'Pushpa' Style Arrival at Delhi Capitals Goes Viral Ahead of Their IPL 2023 Opener Against Lucknow Super Giants (Watch Video).

Mitchell Starc in the House to Support Wife Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz

Mitchell Starc wearing UP Warriorz Jersey for supporting Alyssa Healy. pic.twitter.com/g7ALJVlkCo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 24, 2023

