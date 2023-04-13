Mohit Sharma won the Man of the Match award in the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 13. The veteran pacer, making a comeback for the first time since 2020 made his Gujarat Titans debut and was sensational. He ended up with figures of 2/18 runs in his four overs and was instrumental in restricting Punjab Kings to 153/8. Wriddhiman Saha Completes 2500 Runs in IPL, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Mohit Sharma Wins Man of the Match Award

Mohit Sharma put on a solid show with the ball & bagged the Player of the Match award as @gujarat_titans seal a win over #PBKS. 👌 👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/RkqkycoCcd #TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT pic.twitter.com/4CgTjWIFrf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)