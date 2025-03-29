Royal Challengers (RCB) thrashed the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs in the high-voltage Southern Derby clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The Bengaluru-based franchise also registered its victory in Chennai after 17 years, which made it memorable. However, the limelight was stolen by legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who unleashed his beast during the 20th over of spinner Krunal Pandya. The former CSK captain hammered three boundaries in the Krunal Pandya over. On the third delivery, Dhoni muscled away a massive maximum over the square leg region. The next delivery saw the same result. Thala smashed a high six over the backward square leg region. Dhoni hammered the final ball of the 20th over for a four towards the backward square leg region and showcased his vintage mode at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The legendary cricketer remained unbeaten on 30 runs off 16 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes. IPL 2025: RCB Funny Memes Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat CSK After 17 Years at Chepauk.

Vintage MS Dhoni During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

