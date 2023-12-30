South Africa announced a second string which is set to tour New Zealand for two Test matches in February. The squad contains some names who are going to debut in the series along with a few capped cricketers. Among them is all-rounder Neil Brand who will debut in the series and also lead them. He will be just the second cricketer in last 50 years to captain his side during Test debut. The first one was New Zealand's Lee Germon in 1995. Harleen Deol Replaces Injured Sneh Rana As Concussion Substitute in IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023.

Neil Brand Set to Become Just the Second Player to Debut As Test Captain in Last Fifty Years

In last 50 years, only one man captained on Test debut -- New Zealand's Lee Germon in 1995. Neil Brand is set to captain South Africa in the first Test against NZ in Feb 2024. (excluding inaugural Test of countries) pic.twitter.com/xUkrXzur5z — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)