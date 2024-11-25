The Nepal Premier League 2024 trophy was unveiled ahead of the inaugural season of the T20 competition in Kathmandu on Monday, November 25. The trophy is a special one, given the fact that it is crowned with a stone from Kala Patthar, one of the most popular viewpoints in the Himalayan nation. The ceremony was attended by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the marquee players from all franchises. Nepal Premier League T20 2024 Schedule, Free Live Streaming Online, Teams, Squads and All You Need to Know.

Nepal Premier League 2024 Trophy Unveiled

Nepal, it's time for #HamroJeet 🏆 The #SBLNPL Trophy, crowned with a stone handpicked from Kala Patthar, carries the soul of our mountains—a proud symbol of our heritage and a heartfelt call to protect what’s fading. Let’s rise for cricket, for change, for Nepal 🏆… pic.twitter.com/HXaDGbXOru — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) November 25, 2024

