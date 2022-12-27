Devon Conway (17*) and Tom Latham (20) ensured that New Zealand went to the tea break without losing any wickets as they reached 41/0 in response to Pakistan's 438 in the first innings. Pakistan captain Babar Azam could not add to his overnight score and was dismissed early but Agha Salman struck a hundred and ensured his side had a strong total in the first innings. The Conway-Latham duo will hope to carry on in the same manner and hope to put New Zealand in control at the end of the day's play. Agha Salman Brings up Maiden Test Hundred in PAK vs NZ 1st Test As Pakistan Cross 400-run Mark.

PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Tea Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)