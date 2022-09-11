Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka in Dubai. Shadab Khana and Naseem Shah return to the playing xi for Pakistan. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has named the same team from their final Super 4 encounter.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain.

It's time for the #AsiaCup2022 final ⏳ Pakistan captain Babar Azam calls it right at the toss and opts to chase against Sri Lanka! pic.twitter.com/pGIHKmU48v — ICC (@ICC) September 11, 2022

