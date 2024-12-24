The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule on December 24. Pakistan and Dubai are set to host the upcoming ninth edition of the showpiece event from February 19 to March 9. For the Pakistan national cricket team, the defending champions have been placed in Group A along with India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. The tournament opener will be played between New Zealand and Pakistan on February 19 in Karachi. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash will be held in Dubai on February 23. Pakistan's final group-stage match will be with Bangladesh on February 27. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Ninth Edition of Men's ODI Competition.

Pakistan's Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Check out the full fixtures for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. pic.twitter.com/oecuikydca — ICC (@ICC) December 24, 2024

